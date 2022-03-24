Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after purchasing an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,960,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TME traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,337,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

