Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

TX stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

