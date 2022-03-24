TerraUSD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $15.84 billion and approximately $564.92 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007695 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 15,850,966,530 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

