The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.14

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.14 and traded as high as C$99.50. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$98.97, with a volume of 201,106 shares changing hands.
Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
