The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.07).

ENGI opened at €11.98 ($13.17) on Monday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($16.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.73.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

