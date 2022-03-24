The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $31.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

