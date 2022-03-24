The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.62

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.62 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.80). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 68,781 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £53.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.34.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,228.01).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

