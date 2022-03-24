THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $234,346.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

