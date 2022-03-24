Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Director Saloni S. Varma Acquires 9,223 Shares

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ THRN remained flat at $$6.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,175. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.