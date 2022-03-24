Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
