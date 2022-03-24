Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

