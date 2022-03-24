Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.54. Approximately 4,116,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,897,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.
TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.