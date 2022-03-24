TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,160 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,982. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $94.60 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

