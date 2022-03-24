TMD Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. 7,627,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,084. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

