Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 63,650 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 6,460,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,783,864. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $5,829,000.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

