Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 9,145 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,146. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

