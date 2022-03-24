Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.75. 36,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

