Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 4,703 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

