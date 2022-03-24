Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.93. 9,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,131. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $280.71.

