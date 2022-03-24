Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells $20,368.50 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) insider Anne Stephenson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $20,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 458,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $23,809,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

