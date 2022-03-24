Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 12,383 Shares

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($26,246.22).

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.51. The company has a market capitalization of £84.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. Town Centre Securities PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.47 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently 15.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

