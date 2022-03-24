Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,914 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 598 call options.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,077. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

