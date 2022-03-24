Traders Buy High Volume of Repare Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,378% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,214. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

