Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

