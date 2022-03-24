Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

FLOW opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

