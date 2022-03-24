Traders Buy Large Volume of Stereotaxis Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. Equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

