Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,804. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerus by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 573,420 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 55,744 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $943.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

