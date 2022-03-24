Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,804. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $943.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
