Traders Purchase Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 33,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 3,492 call options.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Barclays has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

