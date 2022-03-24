Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Shares of COOK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. Traeger has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.