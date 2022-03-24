TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $12.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $672.91. 2,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,653. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.51. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

