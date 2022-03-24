Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $914.40

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 914.40 ($12.04) and last traded at GBX 912.80 ($12.02), with a volume of 757519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849.80 ($11.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Transglobe Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 610.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 91.53 ($1.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 10.67%.

About Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.