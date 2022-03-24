TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Suzanne Patricia Clark Acquires 277 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

