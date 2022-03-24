Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.15 or 0.07063838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.68 or 0.99271898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

