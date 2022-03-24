TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 11,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 518,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 84.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

