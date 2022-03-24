Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 19782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market cap of £151.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.77.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

