TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

TRS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,527. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

