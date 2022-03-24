Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.36).

BBOX stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 236.60 ($3.11). 2,209,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.82. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.79).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

