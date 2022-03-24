Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

NYSE:CMA opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.