Truist Financial Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.