Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

