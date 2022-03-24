Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.
SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.