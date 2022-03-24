Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,747 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,038 shares of company stock worth $2,428,025 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

