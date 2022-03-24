Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $35,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 68,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

