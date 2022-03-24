Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.
Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
