Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $31.83 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.