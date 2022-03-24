TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. 3,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,279. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

