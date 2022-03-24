Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Approximately 57,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.33.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.
