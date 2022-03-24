Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Approximately 57,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.33.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.