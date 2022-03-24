Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TUWOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

