Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 266,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,034. The stock has a market cap of $511.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $4,254,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

