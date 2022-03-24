Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $1,965,262.60 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

