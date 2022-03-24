Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.