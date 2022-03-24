Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
