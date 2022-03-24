U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,545 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

FLR stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

